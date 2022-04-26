Man killed after shooting on St. Peter Street identified

Update: This story was updated April 26, 2022 with more information about the deceased.

A 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting on the city's south side Monday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was shot in the 8800 block of St Peter Street and was transported to a hospital before he died, according to the IMPD.

The Marion County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the man as 18-year-old Ngun Tha Peng.

