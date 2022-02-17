Man killed, three other people injured in Wednesday afternoon crash in Fishers

Update: This story was updated Thursday with more information about the people and vehicles involved in the crash.

One man was killed, and three other people were injured in a car crash in Fishers on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash occurred on Allisonville Road between 126th Street and Orchard Boulevard at about 12:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, according to the Fishers Police Department.

The man killed in the crash was Brent Jameson, 47, of Anderson. He was driving a Chevrolet pickup that was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which traveled left of the center of the road, according to the police department.

The Jeep also struck a Nissan Altima during the crash.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, and the driver and passenger in the Nissan were hospitalized. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the police department.

