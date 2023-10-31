Person killed in traffic accident involving MARTA bus in southwest Atlanta

Police said they are investigating after a person was killed in an accident involving a MARTA bus in southwest Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened on Cleveland Avenue. It’s unclear what kind of vehicle hit the victim. Police did confirm that a MARTA bus was involved but did not say if that was the vehicle that hit the victim.

Police have not identified the victim or said what led up to the accident. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if the drivers stayed at the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.