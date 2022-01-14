Person killed in two-vehicle crash in Canton

CANTON – A driver was killed Thursday when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a van fleeing city police in the northwest section, investigators said.

The crash occurred at Fourth Street and Harrison Avenue NW. The van had been reported stolen around 12:15 p.m. Thursday from in the 600 block of W.C. Henderson Avenue NE (formerly Gibbs Avenue NE).

In police custody are Andrew Taggart, 36, and Jacob Lang, 34.

"They are being charged," police Chief Jack Angelo said Thursday evening. "They are in custody. I don't know what all the charges are yet."

The victim had been driving north on Harrison Avenue NW when his vehicle was struck by the van traveling west on Fourth Street NW, according to police. Police, after being notified the stolen van was seen, approached the vehicle near Fourth Street and Lawn Avenue NW.

"When our officers got there, they approached the van," Angelo said. "The culprits fled in the van. They fled at a high rate of speed."

As of Thursday evening, police were withholding the name of the crash victim.

"Pending the (Stark County) coroner advising us that the victim's family has been notified, we won't release the name of the victim," Angelo said.

The police chase lasted about three blocks. A repair crew from American Electric Power was on the scene late Thursday afternoon because a utility wire was damaged.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: A motorist was killed when struck by vehicle fleeing police