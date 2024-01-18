Person killed in Wednesday night shooting
Gastonia Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Cox Road near 10 pm Wednesday, according to a press release from the department.
One person sustained gunshot wounds and died of their injuries. The suspect is in police custody, and there is no additional threat to the area.
Police said they would release more information Thursday.
This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Person killed in Wednesday night shooting