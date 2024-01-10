Person ‘launched’ into garbage truck during trash pickup gone wrong, Florida rescuers say

What started as a regular trash pickup ended with a medical emergency when a person inside the dumpster was “launched,” Florida officials said.

On Jan. 9, the driver of a waste management truck was making pickups along a road in Pensacola, the Escambia County Fire Rescue said in a Jan. 10 Facebook post.

The driver arrived at a pickup location for a dumpster and used the truck to lift and tip the contents of the dumpster into the truck, according to the post.

Unbeknownst to the driver, a person was inside the dumpster when it was lifted, and the person was “launched” into the truck, fire rescue said.

The person then became trapped inside, fire rescue said, until emergency personnel arrived.

“With the use of ladders inside the truck, firefighters were able to safely rescue the patient,” fire rescue said. “Once secured, the patient was transported to an area hospital.”

The condition of the person was not released.

Pensacola is about 200 miles west of Tallahassee.

