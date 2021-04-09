‘This person left him there to die alone.’ Family wants answers after hit-and-run crash.

Carli Teproff
·1 min read

Glen Flaherty visited Fort Lauderdale often to escape the cold weather in his native Minneapolis.

The 55-year-old arrived over the weekend and planned to soak up the sand and sun through Sunday.

But that would not happen.

Flaherty was walking back to his Fort Lauderdale resort around 12:30 a.m. Thursday when someone hit him as he crossed the street in the 1500 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue.

The driver of the dark cargo-style van then took off, police said. Flaherty was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Flaherty’s nephew, Patrick Haus, said the family was struggling to accept the news.

“This person running is denying us closure,” Haus said. “It’s just tragedy all around.”

Haus said he believes his uncle “grabbed a few beers at a local bar” and was just walking back when the accident happened.

Police released graphic video that showed the cargo van hitting Flaherty as he crossed in the middle of the street. The driver never stopped or slowed down.

Police say the driver headed eastbound after the accident.

Haus, who described his uncle as “funny” and a “beautiful person,” said their world will be a “little darker and a lot more boring” without his uncle.

“We need the answers to all of the questions,” he said. “This person left him there to die alone. I hope they are filled with regret right now.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator R. Brown at 954-828-5754, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

