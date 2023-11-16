Person on lobster boat rushes to rescue driver trapped in sinking car, Maine cops say

A person was rescued from their submerged vehicle thanks to a Good Samaritan on a lobster boat, Maine police say.

A 33-year-old rolled off the Cutter Street Boat Launch in their car and into the water along the beach in Portland at about 12:06 p.m. on Nov. 15, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department posted on Facebook. The person became trapped in the car while it sank underwater, police said.

The vehicle drove off the boat launch at a slow speed, police told News Center Maine.

Firefighters and police officers forced themselves into the submerged vehicle, but police said a nearby lobster boater had a diver who helped first responders pull the person from the car.

The person was initially unresponsive without a pulse, police said, but they were revived. They were sent to Maine Medical Center for treatment, where they were last reported to be in stable condition, police said.

The accident is still under investigation, according to police. The vehicle that the person was stuck in had been reported stolen from South Portland earlier in the day, police said.

Men fall into river while trying to cross, Oregon sheriff says. One dead, one missing

Lost hunter wanders 8 hours before rescuers find him on dark, foggy trail, WA cops say

‘Heroic’ driver gets kids off school bus just before it catches fire, NC district says