Person looking for firewood finds human remains in Ohio woods, police say

A search for firewood led an Ohio resident to human skeletal remains, police say.

Springfield Township Police was called to the wooded area where the person had been gathering firewood on Friday, March 25, according to a news release from the department.

Police did not find any “obvious signs of a crime being committed at the scene,” though an investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said they are working to identify the remains, which are believed to be of an adult man.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Robert Scherer at 330-784-1609.

Springfield Township is about 50 miles south of Cleveland.

