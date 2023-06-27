A person may have drowned in the water off the beach in Biloxi, police say

A person possibly drowned near the old Broadwater Hotel and Marina property and lighthouse on the Biloxi beach, police said Monday night.

Biloxi police responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard around 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a potential drowning.

Witnesses in the area saw a person jump into the Mississippi Sound and never resurface, police said in a press release.

Members of Biloxi police’s dive team deployed into the water but could not locate the victim. Police and Fire Department rescue boats were also at the scene.

The search for a body was temporarily suspended Monday night due to low visibility but will resume in the morning.

The identity of the potential victim is unknown.