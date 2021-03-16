A person named 'Ricky' signed for a federal lawsuit against Trump that was delivered to his home - but his team has no idea who that is

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
US President Donald Trump looks down during an event on lowering prescription drug prices in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 20, 2020. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's team doesn't know who signed for a federal lawsuit that was delivered to his home in Florida late last month, according to the Daily Beast.

The signature read "Ricky" and including no last name, court documents reviewed by Insider. The Daily Beast reported reaching out to sources familiar with the matter and receiving responses like "Do YOU know who Ricky is?" and "Who the hell is Ricky?"

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson and the NAACP filed the lawsuit against Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and two extremist groups - the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers - in February, as Insider's Haven Orecchio-Egresitz reported. The suit alleges that they violated the Ku Klux Klan Act and conspired in inciting the riot on Jan. 6 to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election. During the siege at the Capitol building, Thompson, who was inside, was forced to evacuate.

"During this entire time, Plaintiff Thompson reasonably feared for his physical safety," Attorney Joseph M. Sellers, of the human-rights firm Cohen Milstein wrote in the suit. "While trapped in the building, during the siege by the rioters that Defendants unleashed on the Capitol, Plaintiff Thompson feared for his life and worried that he might never see his family again."

The mysterious "Ricky" signature via court documents. Court Listener

Trump's attorney filed a motion requesting more time to respond to the lawsuit because "Ricky" signed the parcel.

"Plaintiff attempted to serve Mr. Trump by certified mail on February 23, 2021. That parcel was signed for by an unknown individual identified only as "Ricky," court documents said. "While Mr. Trump contests whether that service was legally effective, the point is moot because the parties have decided to focus on the substantive disputes at hand and have agreed to an extension of time for Mr. Trump to respond to the complaint, up to and including April 26, 2021."

