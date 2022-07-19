Person praised by Jacksonville police for flagging down officer, stopping robbery in progress

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that no one was hurt and that a suspect is in custody after a robbery Tuesday morning on Bunker Hill Boulevard near West Edgewood Avenue.

According to police, officers responded at around 7:54 a.m. when a pedestrian flagged down an officer and said a fight was breaking out at an Amoco gas station. The officer who was flagged down arrived at the same time as dispatch, went inside and found the suspect stealing cash from the clerk.

Upon seeing the police, the suspect tried to throw the gun in the trash before surrendering. Closer investigation revealed that the weapon may be a BB gun.

JSO said it is unclear if there are outstanding suspects, as officers are still trying to talk to the suspect in custody. Detectives are also trying to determine if the suspect is connected to any other robberies.

Officers at the scene told Action News Jax that it isn’t often that they stop a robbery in progress, and they credit the person who flagged down the officer for the quick response.

No injuries were reported, and no shots were fired. A witness told Action News Jax that the clerk locked the suspect in the store when he realized the weapon was a pellet gun and called the police, who showed up two minutes later.

