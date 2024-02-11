Person pulled from Fore River Channel after jumping from bridge, Quincy police say

The Fore River Bridge, which connects Quincy to Weymouth, is lit up in red, white and blue for the Labor Day weekend Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

QUINCY − A person was pulled from the frigid Fore River Channel on Saturday afternoon after reportedly jumping from the Fore River Bridge, Quincy police said.

They said a Quincy police boat crew found the person near the bridge's fender system. The person was taken aboard the Quincy police boat Guardian and given immediate medical attention.

Police said the water temperature at the time was about 38 degrees.

The Guardian took the person to a dock at Twin Rivers Technologies, where a Brewster Ambulance crew provided treatment and took them to Boston Medical Center.

Police did not release the person's name and said no information about their condition was available.

Police said they received 911 calls reporting the incident at about 3:44 p.m. Saturday.

Quincy firefighters, the Coast Guard and marine units from Braintree police and State Police also responded to the calls.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Person pulled from river after jumping from bridge, Quincy police say