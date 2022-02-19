Person questioned and released after fatal shooting early Saturday in Cass County

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left a man dead.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at 1:54 a.m. in the 23600 block of Hanging Tree Lane in Peculiar, Missouri, said Lt. Jess Claibourn, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found a man who had been shot lying on the ground. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A person was questioned by law enforcement and later released, Claibourn said.

The exact nature of the incident remains under investigation.