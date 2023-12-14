Man walking in Ribault neighborhood shot in ankle

On Thur., Dec. 14, at around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to the area of 7100 Ken Knight Dr. E. after calls came in about a person shot.

Once on scene, JSO found a man in his 40s had been shot in the ankle. He was transported to a local hospital with non-serious injuries.

Police determined that the victim was walking when an unknown suspect shot him. The shooter was described as a man wearing all-black clothing and armed with a handgun.

Detectives conducted interviews and were looking to see if there was an video surveillance in the area.

