Person reportedly shot in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood

Police are investigating after a person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to a five round ShotSpotter alert in the 1700 block of Fifth Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.

A short time later, a male who had been shot in his left leg arrived at a hospital emergency room.

The victim is in stable condition, police said.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Dump truck, car involved in accident in Washington Township; 2 people flown to hospital Miami man arrested in Harmar after altercation with Pennsylvania state trooper, authorities say ‘It gives you hope’: Franco Harris remembered during fundraising gala, students awarded scholarships VIDEO: Community members dress as favorite characters during charity walk DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts