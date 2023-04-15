Person reportedly stabbed in South Side overnight; police investigating aggravated assault

A person is in stable condition after reportedly being stabbed in South Side overnight.

According to Pittsburgh police, a male walked into a local hospital emergency room with a stab wound.

The victim said the stabbing happened near 14th Street and East Carson Street.

According to police, the victim is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Police are investigating this incident as aggravated assault.

