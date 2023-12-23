Person rescued from Tidal Basin in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS rescued a person from the Tidal Basin on Friday.

In a post shortly before 7 p.m., officials said that crews had rescued one person from the water near the Jefferson Memorial. The person was alert and oriented and told responders that they were alone.

Man dies after car goes into Potomac River

In an update around 7:20 p.m., officials said that the person had been evaluated and declined further treatment.

Responders then started clearing the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.