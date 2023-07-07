Person riding e-scooter struck, killed by vehicle in Gardner

Authorities are investigating after a person riding an electronic scooter was struck and killed by a vehicle in Gardner Thursday night.

Gardner police responded to the fatal crash involving the e-bike scooter near 591 West Broadway just before 8 p.m. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, the Worcester Country District Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities have not revealed the victim’s identity at this point.

Gardner police say that the struck scooter was not part of the town’s shared scooter program.

Massachusetts State Police detectives are being assisted by Gardner police, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Crime Scene Services Section in the investigation.

Authorities did not state whether any charges will be filed.

