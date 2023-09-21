Person riding scooter dies in Paterson crash while being pursued by police, sources say

A person riding a motorized scooter was killed in a crash in Paterson on Wednesday night while being pursued by police from Totowa, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The crash happened after 7 p.m. around McBride and Murray avenues after the police followed the scooter over a bridge crossing the Passaic River, the sources said.

The victim’s name had not been released as of late Thursday morning. It was not clear what prompted the Totowa police to pursue the scooter, the sources said. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has guidelines restricting when police officers are allowed to chase after motor vehicles, including motorized scooters.

The fatality is being investigated by the Passaic County Prosecutor and AG’s Office, the sources said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ crash involving scooter leaves 1 dead, sources say