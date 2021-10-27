Norwich officer shot at in second attack on police in two days

Someone with a rifle fired shots at a police officer in Norwich Tuesday night, missing the officer but striking the patrol car, police said.

The person eventually was taken into custody. Police had not identified the person or given out arrest information by mid-morning Wednesday.

This is the second time in two days a police officer was shot at in Connecticut. A Hartford officer narrowly missed being shot —and was injured by flying glass — when she was fired on Monday night, police said.

According to police, the Norwich shots-fired incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. in Westwood Park, when an officer responded to a report of shots being fired there.

The first officer to arrive at the park spotted a person carrying a rifle, and the person “immediately began firing at the officer, striking the cruiser with several rounds,” police said.

The person ran but was later found in a home a short distance away and was taken into custody, police said.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation and said they will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone who saw the incident is urged to call Det. Cannata at 860-886-5561 ext. 3138.

