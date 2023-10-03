Person robbed at gunpoint on SouthPark Mall parking deck

A man who was walking on the parking deck at SouthPark Mall in south Charlotte was robbed at gunpoint late Tuesday, police reported.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a victim reported that someone approached him and demanded his money at gunpoint around 9:14 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim lost $160 in cash, according to a police report.

The suspect’s description wasn’t given. It’s not clear if the robbery was caught on camera.

Police didn’t say if the victim was an employee or a shopper at the mall.

