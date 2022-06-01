Person scammed out of money and other reports

Jun. 1—Police received a report of theft by fraud at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday at 820 Happy Trails Lane. The person had reportedly been scammed out of $600 for a ring that was not real.

1 cited for underage drinking, driving

Police cited Aaliyah Valerie Vandiver, 18, for underage drinking and driving, underage consuming alcohol and no proof of insurance at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday on Frank Avenue.

Man arrested on warrants

Police arrested Adam Alan Penhollow, 45, on multiple Freeborn County warrants after a traffic stop at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Garfield Avenue. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 49, was cited for driving after suspension.

One arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Davonte Jerome Drenth-Pitchford, 26, on an arrest and detain hold at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday at 504 St. Thomas Ave.

Graffiti reported

Police received a report at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday of graffiti on the warming house at 702 Maplehill Drive.

Man arrested for driving after revocation, obstructing

Police arrested Benjamin David Johnson, 27, for driving after revocation, obstructing the legal process and gross misdemeanor insurance violation after a traffic stop at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday at 1610 E. Main St.