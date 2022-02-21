Person’s screams lead police to burned human remains in Pennsylvania park, they say

Police responding to reports of a screaming person were then directed to burned human remains, officials say.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department were called to 32nd Street and Thompson Street shortly after noon Sunday, Feb. 20, according to an incident summary.

When they arrived, someone directed the officers to Brewery Hill Drive and Kelly Drive, about a half mile away, police said.

There, police say they found human remains that “appeared to have been burned.”

Video and photo captured by WTXF show charred cobblestones where the remains were found in Fairmount Park.

Police say homicide detectives processed the scene and the remains were taken to a medical examiner for examination.

The incident remains under investigation.

