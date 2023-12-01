'A person for all seasons' and a trailblazer: Sandra Day O'Connor's life remembered

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor was remembered by the nation and world as a trailblazer who opened doors for women and a jurist who fought to hold the center in the court's rulings.

Tributes poured in for an Arizona icon and giant in the state's public life for half a century. Arizona's congressional delegation observed a moment of silence on the House floor in honor of O'Connor's passing.

Here are some of the comments made in tribute to O'Connor after her death on December 1:

What national leaders said about Sandra Day O'Connor

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz: "Justice Sandra Day O'Connor – Arizona’s original cowgirl – paved the way for countless women like me in law and life. She was fiercely independent just like Arizona, and she worked tirelessly to do what's best for our state and country. Arizona and America are grateful for her service and leadership."

Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz: "Justice Sandra Day O’Connor spent her life breaking down barriers in the pursuit of a more just society," Stanton said in remarks on the House floor. "In the years since her retirement from the Court, I’ve admired her steadfast commitment to preserving our democracy through objective, fact-based and collaborative civil discourse. Her work will inspire future generations to follow her example to become engaged and thoughtful civic participants."

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz: "She stood up for truth. She stood up for justice. She was not only a wonderful woman, and a representative of Arizona, but a wonderful American. We are saddened by her passing, but she set the trail for all of us women. She was a great Republican, a great American, and we praise her each and every day," Lesko said on the House floor.

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz: “I was fortunate to first meet Justice O'Connor as a teenager when she was kind enough to spend a few minutes of her time with a group of Arizona Teenage Republicans from Saguaro High School at the Arizona State Capitol as she was making her meteoric rise in state politics, leaving a lasting impression that I still hold with me to this day. She represented the best of Arizona throughout her extraordinary life.”

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz: “Justice Sandra Day O'Connor was a constitutional conservative and trailblazer who made lasting impacts on our country. May we honor her dedication to public service at the SCOTUS, the Arizona state legislature, and Arizona state appellate courts. She is gone but not forgotten.”

What Arizona leaders said about Sandra Day O'Connor

Former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey: He remembered O'Connor as a "force of nature," noting “Ronald Reagan put it best when he called Justice O’Connor a “person for all seasons.” Her life and career are a testament to hard work, determination, Western grit and the American dream," Ducey wrote in a social media post. “From the Arizona Senate to the United States Supreme Court, she broke barriers and shattered any ceiling that stood in her way.”

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: She called O'Connor an icon who "set a powerful example of leadership for so many to follow." Mayes said she admired O'Connor's path: "(H)ow she went from my own beloved rural Arizona, to the marbled halls of the Supreme Court."

What local leaders said about Sandra Day O'Connor

Clint Hickman, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors: Hickman remembered O'Connor for her humility, recalling a trip to Washington D.C. that he made with high school classmates soon after O'Connor joined the high court.

"It must have been a whirlwind time for her, with so many demands on her time," Hickman said in a news release. "But she pulled all of us Arizona kids aside, took us into the Supreme Court chambers, and talked to us about the work of American democracy. She made us feel valued. I think it's that rural background, where you slow down enough to be decent to people. She never forgot that."

Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo: A Democrat, Gallardo said O'Connor was respected on both sides of the aisle because she treated people with respect. He applauded her post-court work, promoting civility and and civic engagement. "There will never be another Sandra Day O'Connor, but we should all aspire to be a little more like her."

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego: "Sandra Day O’Connor was a trailblazing inspiration for women, especially those of us in Arizona. With her unique grit, O’Connor took any ‘no’ she got and turned it into a ‘watch me!’ — leading her all the way to the Supreme Court. Her legacy is forever etched in our memories."

Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari: "Sandra Day O’ Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, set the stage for millions of women who’d go on to see themselves in rooms they weren’t welcome. Arizona has lost a titan. I’m wishing her eternal rest."

Phoenix Councilwoman Laura Pastor: "This is a sad day for Arizona and for our nation. Sandra Day O’Connor was a trailblazer who paved the way for women in law and public service. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the example she set for all of us. Rest in peace, Justice O’Connor."

Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O'Brien: Today we mourn the loss of a true legend, Sandra Day O'Connor, the trailblazing first woman elected to the Supreme Court by President Regan. Her groundbreaking achievements paved the way for women in politics. May she find eternal peace. #SandraDayOConnor

Officials from the Sandra Day O'Connor House in Tempe: "The organization she founded remains resolute and will redouble our efforts to continue her lifetime work and extraordinary legacy,” said Gay Firestone Wray, Board of Directors Co-Chair.

The house is the actual dwelling O'Connor and her husband John lived in. It was later moved to Tempe from Paradise Valley and serves as a gathering place for events focused on civic engagement, civil discourse, and civics education.

"Justice O’Connor led our organization with vision and intellect, and she exemplified our nation’s ideals,” said Sarah Suggs, president and CEO. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to continue her work and dedication to our great nation.”

What people in the legal profession said about Sandra Day O'Connor

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.: "A daughter of the American Southwest, Sandra Day O’Connor blazed an historic trail as our Nation’s first female Justice. She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor."

"We at the Supreme Court mourn the loss of a beloved colleague, a fiercely independent defender of the rule of law, and an eloquent advocate for civics education. And we celebrate her enduring legacy as a true public servant and patriot."

Chief Deputy Attorney General of Arizona Dan Barr: "The most valuable lesson Justice O’Connor taught me as a young lawyer was that to be an effective advocate, you had to be able to disagree without being disagreeable. While I haven’t always succeeded at that, it is a goal we all should strive for."

Arizona Court of Appeals and Supreme Court: "The passing of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is a huge loss for the legal profession, judicial branch, and the State of Arizona," the courts said in a joint statement. "Justice O’Connor’s legacy as a jurist and Arizonan who worked tirelessly to improve our community and our justice system is truly an inspiration to all."

