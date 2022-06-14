Person climbs Devon Tower in downtown OKC, arrested by OKCPD

An individual climbed the Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

The person climbed up the south and west side of the building in about an hour.

Police personnel blocked off the area near the building, which is at 333 W Sheridan, and later arrested 22-year-old Maison Des Champs. A police spokeswoman said he is expected to be charged with trespassing.

The event caused many in the area to rush to the scene and try to catch a glimpse of the climber.

Shalaina Jackson was enjoying a large black coffee at the nearby Neighborhood Jam when she got word that someone was climbing the tower. She left the restaurant and headed south to see the climber.

"I was very shocked," Jackson said. "Everybody at the restaurant says he wasn't going to make it that far. I don't want him to fall."

The incident interrupted flow of downtown traffic as multiple cars and witnesses are parked and observing the climb.

The individual climbing is believed to be Maison Des Champs, who has climbed multiple skyscrapers across the country to raise awareness for his cause as an abortion rights opponent.

Oklahoma City police stand outside the Devon Tower after a person climbed the building in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Jessica Nelson was taking her in-law's dog on a run through the Myriad Gardens when she looked up and saw the individual climbing. She didn't understand the connection to the anti-abortion movement.

"I don't know how it relates to being anti-abortion, but he's a really good climber," Nelson said, staying to watch him get to the top, yelling out, "He made it!

"All these city resources (being used) because he's up there, I'm just glad he didn't fall." Nelson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

