Person seriously hurt after crash in northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said a person was seriously hurt after a crash in northeast.

Officials said in a post on the X platform that a car overturned in the area of southbound I-295 and Eastern Ave. NE.

Crews extricated one person who was pinned inside the vehicle.

EMS took the person to hospital with what they described as serious injuries.









