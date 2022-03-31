Person seriously hurt in shooting near Gaston County Courthouse, police say

A person was seriously hurt in a shooting in Gaston County Thursday morning, officials said.

Police responded just before 10:30 a.m. to Long Avenue near the Gaston County Courthouse.

Officers said one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to authorities.

No other details have been released at this point.

