Person seriously hurt after shooting in north Charlotte

One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte, according to paramedics.

MEDIC responded to an apartment complex on Rebecca Bailey Drive for a shooting just before 1 p.m. A person was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see police investigating and putting crime scene tape in the area.

No information has been released about the victim. We will provide updates as they come in.

