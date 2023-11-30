Woman killed after being hit by car in east Charlotte

A woman died after being hit by a car in east Charlotte early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 12 a.m. near the intersection of The Plaza and Brook Road, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said it transported a victim to the hospital. Later Thursday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the victim died from her injuries.

CMPD said the victim was walking across The Plaza when she was hit by a Hyundai Kona. Police said the victim wasn’t in a crosswalk at the time.

The victim was identified by CMPD as Lisa Pettis, 58.

The driver hasn’t been charged for the crash.

CMPD said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Channel 9 has reached out to police for more details.

