Person seriously injured in Norfolk shooting

One person has serious injuries from an early Sunday morning shooting in Norfolk.

Dispatchers were notified of a shooting at 12:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive, which is off Campostella Road.

Police said in a tweet that a male was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. It’s not clear how old the victim was.

Police have not released suspect information or provided details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information that will help investigators is asked to call 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip at http://p3tips.com/1126.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com