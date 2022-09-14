Person seriously injured in Roslindale stabbing

Authorities responded to a daytime stabbing in Roslindale on Wednesday that left one person seriously injured, police say.

Responding officers found one victim suffering from stab wounds on Marion Street just after 3:00 p.m., according to Boston Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

No further information was made available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



