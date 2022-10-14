Person seriously injured after shooting in Goffstown

A person has serious injuries after a shooting in a New Hampshire neighborhood Thursday night.

Goffstown Police say they responded to the Pinardville section of the city just before midnight for a report of a shooting incident.

An adult victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound, according to officials. The victim is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

No further information was made available.

