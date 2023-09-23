Person seriously injured after shot by Stanislaus County deputy, officials say
At least one Stanislaus County deputy on Friday shot and seriously injured a person who was being chased after a report of a stolen vehicle, officials said.
At least one Stanislaus County deputy on Friday shot and seriously injured a person who was being chased after a report of a stolen vehicle, officials said.
No player has hit more homers and stolen more bases in a season than Ronald Acuña Jr. has this year.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
The Twins clinched the No. 3 seed in the AL postseason and will host a wild-card series in Minnesota.
Turns out money doesn't automatically buy happiness.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
The NCUA regulates and insures 98% of credit unions in the United States. That includes all of the federally-chartered credit unions and the vast majority of state-chartered credit unions.
Messi exited Inter Miami's last match in some discomfort.
It's been a rough week for the Chicago Bears.
The 49ers are off to a 3-0 start this season, the seventh under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.
"Pretty, pretty weird that someone took time out of their day to record what me and my girlfriend were doing."
The towns of Pomfret and Woodstock, Vt. voted to shut down access to Sleepy Hollow Farm — the "most photographed spot" in the entire state — after years of influencers and photographers clogging up the roads.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
You'll want one for every room in your home.
Federal prosecutors charged the senior New Jersey senator with taking bribes and trying to influence government funding and investigations.
Calling all sandwich lovers.
The two-time All-Star helped the Nationals to a World Series title.
BMW will launch a new naming system when it begins rolling out Neue Klasse-based models, according to a report, and SUVs are in for a big change.
Apparently, it all came down to whether Williams had a closed or opened fist.
UAW president Shawn Fain announced the union was expanding its "stand up" strikes but skipping action against Ford.
Snap up wildly popular earbuds for 50% off, a set of pillows for over $70 off and a whole lot more.