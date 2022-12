I'm sure most of us have felt underappreciated at work at some point in our careers. Personally, I've cried my share of tears in cubicles and company bathrooms for this precise reason. However, recently an employee took to TikTok to share how they handled this feeling, and it stirred up a big debate.

Hut ( @_queerbigan ), a 27-year-old nonbinary person, shared a video explaining that when they quit their job, they took training documents they'd created with them. In the video , which has been viewed over 3 million times on TikTok, they show a text message from a former coworker on the screen behind them as they tell their story.

"It has been less than 24 hours since my last day at work," Hut says. "On my way out of work, I took all of the training documents that I created, because they didn't have, honestly, a lot of things, digitally, physically, systemically, before me. And I was happy to provide those things. I loved my job, etc., etc., even though they were underpaying me for even the work that I was supposed to do, let alone everything I was doing on top of it."

Hut continues, "And then they had the gall to give the title and pay of what I was doing to other people. And when I asked for even just a title change — no financial whatever; I just wanted some recognition — they said no because it would be 'too confusing.' And so that's why I took my documents with me, because clearly they don't value me, they don't actually appreciate me."

Hut closes the video by saying, "So it's been less than, like, a day since I left, and what are they doing? Asking for the documents." Behind Hut, you can see a text from a former coworker asking for the documents, and Hut's reply: "Oh I took it with me." Hut's next text back is somewhat hidden but appears to read, in part, "I created everything in it so if [redacted] would like to buy it from me..."

Many people took to the comments to warn Hut that the work they created would legally be considered the company's property, so taking these documents could open them up to a lawsuit...

...while other commenters praised Hut for standing up to their former employer and encouraged them to "hold those boundaries."

Hut told BuzzFeed that having this video go viral has been a weird experience for them: "I really was just venting to my incredibly small following when suddenly, 'employer and lawyer tok' found me. I shot some quips back, at first jokingly, but then I figured they were in bad taste, so I largely stopped."

They also confirmed that they've received further messages from their former coworker, but said they don't wish to share them online out of respect: "I really cared about my coworkers (which is part of why I replied in the first place). The person from the texts was not the actual employer/person I was upset at. After seeing the attention the video was getting, I really didn't want to share any more of our conversation because that person really doesn't deserve it."

And Hut said that they still don't think their former employer will take legal action against them: "As my old business class teacher would say, 'Anyone can sue anybody over anything.' So yes, of course they have a point; it is possible I could get sued and lose. But I also know the people I worked with/for, and they're just not the aggressive litigation type. I mean, I wouldn't have been so upset if I didn't care so much about them, our clients, and the business in the first place."

They continued, "I said some rude/careless things in the comments that I do regret. I was upset, y'know? But I want to make it clear that one of the biggest reasons I'm confident these people won't sue me is because they would only sue someone if they felt they had no other option. Even if we disagree with each other's actions, we do care about each other. They would much prefer to work things out in the least vicious way possible."

Hut said that they don't plan to provide any more updates on the story because they'd rather focus their energy on other things. "I was just a little account — and still kind of am, by TikTok standards — hoping to reach some people who may be going through similar things I've experienced (e.g., chronic depression/anxiety, feeling misunderstood, trying to build confidence/connection). I was so horribly sad for so long, and finally am able to share some joy and encouragement. I'd like to keep doing that."

While I certainly understand where Hut is coming from, and the situation seems to have worked out for them, as someone who writes a lil' advice column about work and money , here's my two cents: Legality aside, whenever you're leaving a job, I'd advise doing so in a way that keeps you on good terms with your manager and coworkers — so it's probably not the best idea to take documents with you.

