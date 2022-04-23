A person set themself on fire on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC

Kelsey Vlamis,Erin Snodgrass
·1 min read
Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen at sunset in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • A person set themself on fire on the Supreme Court steps on Friday, authorities said.

  • Officials said they were airlifted to a hospital and that there was not a public safety issue.

  • The Supreme Court is housed in the Supreme Court Building, also known as "The Marble Palace."

A person was airlifted from the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Friday after setting themself on fire, authorities said.

"At approximately 6:30 p.m., an individual went on to the plaza in front of the Supreme Court building and set themselves on fire. Supreme Court Police, U.S. Capitol Police, and MPD responded to the incident," a public information officer for the Supreme Court said in a statement, according to NewsNation's Kellie Meyer.

The person was taken to a hospital in a National Park Service helicopter, according Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram.

NPS and a Supreme Court representative did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Capitol Police confirmed a helicopter landed near the Capitol for a medical emergency but said it was "not a public safety issue."

The Supreme Court is housed in the Supreme Court Building, also known as "The Marble Palace," which is located just east of the US Capitol grounds.

Read the original article on Business Insider

