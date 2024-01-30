Person with shiny new brain chip 'recovering well'

Elon Musk's Neuralink implanted its first chip in a human brain. President Joe Biden says he's made a decision on a response to the attack on U.S. troops in Jordan. And Alaska is breaking snowfall records.

First human receives Neuralink brain chip implant

While January has felt 967 days long, I checked my calendar and we're definitely not inexplicably in the future. So, anyway: The first human to receive a Neuralink cybernetic implant is recovering well, tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced. What's this brain chip thing, you ask? Neuralink's brain-computer interface, or BCI, would allow people to control a computer or mobile device wirelessly "just by thinking about it," according to the company's website. In May, the tech startup owned and co-founded by Musk received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to implant brain chips into humans. 🧠 What to know about the implant.

Biden's got a response for Jordan attack

Not revealing any specifics, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he had made a decision on how to respond to the attack at a military base in Jordan that killed three U.S. troops and wounded 25 others.

Does he hold Iran responsible? "I do hold them responsible in the sense that they're supplying the weapons to the people who did it," Biden said Tuesday. 👉 Everything we know.

Airstrikes, missiles, raids? The Pentagon's response will likely involve airstrikes, sea-launched missiles and raids targeting the leadership of the Iran-backed militants who have mounted more than 200 assaults on U.S. troops and commercial shipping across the Middle East, current and former officials said. 👉 What the response might look like.

Anchorage hit with 100 inches of snow

That's a lot of snow. Alaska is on track to break snowfall records after Anchorage was blanketed with more than 100 inches − the earliest ever that amount has accumulated. Schools closed and roofs collapsed in the city, which was hit with almost 16 inches of snow over the weekend. It has now seen more than 8 feet this winter. And if the snow keeps falling, Anchorage could break its all-time record of 134½ inches recorded in the winter of 2011. The stunning levels of precipitation have been a challenge for the snow-hardened city, leading to the collapse of three buildings already this year. ❄️ What to know about the snow.

Damon Fitts shovels the driveway at his home, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska.

UPS to lay off nearly 12,000 employees

After a massive year-over-year drop in revenue, UPS plans to lay off nearly 12,000 employees, company officials said Tuesday. The workforce reduction is part of an effort to align resources in 2024 and will save the company nearly $1 billion, CEO Carole Tomé said. The company plans to "right-size" its global staffing by eliminating jobs around the world over the next several months. 👉 What we know.

