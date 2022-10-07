Person shoots at FBI officers conducting investigation in Warsaw, Missouri

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Katie Moore

A person shot at law enforcement officers conducting an investigation Friday in Warsaw, Missouri, the FBI’s Kansas City office said around 8:45 a.m. on social media.

The officers did not return fire, according to the FBI.

The agency was conducting an investigation in the 30000 block of US 65 Highway in Warsaw, about 100 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Three people were taken into custody.

