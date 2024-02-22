Person shoots gun at WSDOT crew near Renton

A person shot a gun at a crew of WSDOT workers near Renton, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

At about 10 p.m. Monday, crews were preparing work at the Cedar River underpass near Renton when a person stepped out of a vehicle and fired a gun at them before driving away.

Three bullet casings were found by the crew.

WSDOT did not specify if there were any injuries.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the Renton Police Department.

