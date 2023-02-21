Lafayette police were called to this home in the 1400 block of North 15th Street about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, with a report that someone was shot. Police are investigating. ro

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of North 15th Street that was reported about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the shooting might have been an accidental discharge of a firearm inside the house, Lafayette police Lt. Justin Hartman said about 90 minutes after the incident, which is still early in the investigation.

The shooting might have been self-inflicted, Hartman said.

The person who was shot is a 15- or 16-year-old boy and was wounded in the arm, Hartman said.

“He’s just got a flesh wound in the arm,” said a man who lives at the house and identified the victim as his stepgrandchild.

“I just come home from the hospital, and she just came home from work," he said. "We’re weirded out by all the police cars.”

There is no danger to the public, Hartman said.

A neighbor was outside with her dog when the shooting happened.

“I was just right here," she said standing within eyesight of the house.

“Just a pop," she said of the noise that might have been a gunshot. "Then all the commotion outside."

She was outside while police started their investigation, and officers were interviewing people in front of the house.

"I didn't seen anyone run from the house," the neighbor told the Journal & Courier.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police taped off the area continued to investigate and do not have any details to release.

This story will be updated.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Person shot in 1400 block of N. 15th Street in Lafayette