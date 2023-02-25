Person shot after altercation inside a business in Riverside

Around 11:50 p.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot on 900 King Street.

When JSO arrived, a male was suffering from a gunshot wound in the forearm. He is not suffering from life threatening injuries.

After further investigating, officers revealed the victim was involved in an altercation inside of a business. After being escorted out, the victim was shot by an unknown male.

According to JSO, there is no current description of the male.

The victim was released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.

