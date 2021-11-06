Person shot in Annapolis, transported to hospital, police say

Police are investigating after a person was shot Friday night in Annapolis, authorities say.

Annapolis police responded to the 1000 block of President Street in Eastport around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to law enforcement. Upon arrival police said they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the department.

“An increased number of officers will be patrolling throughout the City due to the recent incidents,” the department tweeted.

Annapolis Police spokeswoman Patty Norris could not immediately provide additional details.