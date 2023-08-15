Person shot at apartment complex in Columbia, police say

For at least the third time in two days, a shooting was reported in Columbia.

A male victim was taken to an area hospital after he was found outside an apartment complex Monday night, according to the Columbia Police Department.

At about 9 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Colony Apartments, police said. That’s by the intersection of West Beltline Boulevard and Farrow Road, not far from the intersection of Harden Street and Colonial Drive.

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police said. ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors to detect a sound like gunfire. The system sends the gunfire’s location to Columbia police within 45 seconds.

The male had been shot in the upper body, according to police. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who said they are continuing to investigate the shooting and have looked at surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Two unrelated shootings were reported Sunday.

At about 4 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Rice Meadow Way, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. No injuries were reported.

Three males were hurt in another shooting on Sunday night in downtown Columbia at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Washington Street, according to police. Their injuries were called “non-life threatening” by police.

Like Monday’s shooting, no arrests have been reported in Sunday’s incidents.