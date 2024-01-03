Person shot at apartment complex off busy Cobb intersection, police searching for suspect

Marietta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex off a busy intersection.

The shooting happened on Wednesday morning at the Harlow Apartments off Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway.

Marietta police have not released the victim’s name or condition. Police did confirm to Channel 2 Action News that officers are searching the complex and surrounding businesses for a suspect.

