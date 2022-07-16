Person shot at apartments near Kennewick middle school Friday evening

A person was shot Saturday evening not far from Park Middle School in Kennewick, according to police reports.

Several people called 911 just after 7 p.m. saying multiple shots had been fired in the area of an apartment complex on the 1100 block of W. 10th Ave.

They found a male with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. No information was available as to whether he was a teen or an adult.

His injury did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

A week earlier a teen was shot at the Garden Vista Mobile Home Park on the 400 block of East 10th Ave. and survived.

Kennewick police are asking anyone with information on the Friday evening shooting to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.