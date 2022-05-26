Person shot in area of Downtown Crossing, Boston Police investigating

Police responded to the area of Downtown Crossing after a person was shot shortly before 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

The shooting took place on Winter Street, according to Boston Police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that appear to be “non life-threatening” according to officials.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting at this time.

The police response did cause MBTA trains in the area to be temporarily delayed.

Red Line trains are delayed about 15 minutes due to police activity at Park Street. Trains will be asked to stand at stations. — MBTA (@MBTA) May 26, 2022

In response to the shooting, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden issued the following statement:

In the midst of national mourning for the child and adult victims of the Texas mass shooting, we experience broad-daylight gunfire in one of the most congested areas of Boston. I pray for the victim and I pray that all of us—our entire society, from the largest businesses to the smallest neighborhood groups—will join the effort to reduce illegal guns on our streets and in our communities. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden

Boston Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW