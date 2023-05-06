Person shot in the back while inside their vehicle in the Mixon Town area, JSO says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot at Margaret Street and Forest Street.

Once officers arrived, the victim was already transported to the hospital and had one gun shot wound to the lower back. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Detectives from the Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit have responded to conduct an investigation. Police say, the preliminary investigation has revealed the victim was inside a vehicle at the incident location when a second vehicle pulled up beside the victim’s vehicle.

Shell casings were left on the scene.

An unknown suspect shot the victim one time.

JSO says they are unsure if the crime was targeted.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call us at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

