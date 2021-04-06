Woman shot by Miami-Dade police during eviction at Brickell apartment, officials say

A woman was shot Tuesday afternoon as Miami-Dade police officers were serving an eviction at a high-rise apartment building in Brickell, authorities said.

Officers were serving the eviction at the Brickell 1st building, 110 SW 12th St. The person refused to leave the apartment and a confrontation ensued, according to a department spokesman. A press release described the incident as a “report of a police-involved shooting.”

A Miaim-Dade police union official said the woman had made prior threats, and opened fire on police when they entered the unit. The officers went in with shields and returned fire, he said. No officers were hurt in the gunfire.

“It’s tragic, but you can’t be shooting at police officers,” South Florida Police Benevolent Association President Steadman Stahl said.

The condition of the woman was unknown on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened as Miami-Dade police late last month began a new Eviction Squatter Task Force, to help process the tremendous backlog of evictions and other court-ordered actions that had been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami-Dade police “reallocated” 16 officers to the department’s Court Services Bureau, which normally handles evictions, the mayor’s office said last month.

Facing court challenges, Miami-Dade County has began processing evictions filed during the COVID-19 pandemic but said it planned to delay evicting the most vulnerable tenants. Landlords had gone to court after a yearlong effort under two mayors to largely freeze the evictions process during the pandemic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.