Person Shot At Busy Long Island Mall: Patch Week In Review

Alex Costello
·1 min read

LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches have covered for the week of March 7-11.

Shooting At Long Island Mall; 1 Person Taken To Hospital: Police

The victim was shot in the leg and the shooter is on the loose, police say.

Long Island Woman Fears For Her Family In Ukraine: 'I'm Scared'

"My heart is crying."

Long Island Man Gets 16-Years In Prison For 'Horrific Trauma': DA

The sexual assault victim and her family "can breathe a sigh of relief" now that he "has received a significant jail sentence," DA says.

WATCH: LI Singer Christian Guardino Gets 'American Idol' Yes Vote

"Voice of gold": The legally blind singer from Long Island is heading to Hollywood on the show's 20th season after a successful audition.

Charles Entenmann, Patriarch of Iconic Bakery, Dies At 92

Charles Edward Entenmann, a prominent figure in his family's namesake bakery and in philanthropy in Bay Shore and on East End, has died.

Harry And Louise, A Love Story: Saying Goodbye After 48 Years

As funeral arrangements begin Thursday for Harry E. Wilkinson, 78, of Long Island, his wife Louise remembers. "We knew how precious life was."

