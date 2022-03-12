Person Shot At Busy Long Island Mall: Patch Week In Review

LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches have covered for the week of March 7-11.

The victim was shot in the leg and the shooter is on the loose, police say.

"My heart is crying."

The sexual assault victim and her family "can breathe a sigh of relief" now that he "has received a significant jail sentence," DA says.

"Voice of gold": The legally blind singer from Long Island is heading to Hollywood on the show's 20th season after a successful audition.

Charles Edward Entenmann, a prominent figure in his family's namesake bakery and in philanthropy in Bay Shore and on East End, has died.

As funeral arrangements begin Thursday for Harry E. Wilkinson, 78, of Long Island, his wife Louise remembers. "We knew how precious life was."

Also worth a read:

This article originally appeared on the Massapequa Patch