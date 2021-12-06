1 person shot at Carboro shopping center. Gunman fires at car in separate incident.

Carrboro police are investigating two weekend shooting incidents, including one that sent a person to the hospital.

The first incident happened around 7:35 p.m. Saturday when a person told police someone he was in an altercation with in the Carrboro Plaza parking lot pulled out a gun and shot him.

As the suspect fled, another person who was with the victim fired multiple shots at the fleeing car. One of the shots hit another car in the parking lot, police said in a Monday news release.

The person who was shot was taken to UNC Hospitals with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The second shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of N.C. 54 and Jones Ferry Road.

The victims in that incident told police they were driving on N.C. 54 and as they exited the highway at Jones Ferry Road, a speeding car overtook them and stopped in front of them on the exit ramp.

They told police that someone got out of the car that had cut them off and fired shots into the front of their car, before getting back into their car and speeding away. No one was hurt, but the victims’ car had minor damage.

Police said it’s unclear what the motive was for the second shooting. The two incidents appear to be unrelated, officials said, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, they said.

Anyone with information about the incident at Carrboro Plaza can call Carrboro Investigator Jordan Armstrong at 919-918-7417. Information about the incident at N.C. 54 and Jones Ferry Road can be reported to Investigator Erasmo Velazquez at 919-918-7413.

Information also can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

Carrboro shooting statistics

Since 2015, the town has averaged about 15 gun-related incidents a year, police Capt. Anthony Westbrook said earlier this year. The high point was in 2018, when the number jumped to 22, including a murder.

This year, Carrboro police have investigated at least 14 incidents involving a firearm, Westbrook said. They also have made several arrests, including multiple teenagers charged in August shooting incidents.

Story continues

▪ On Aug. 3, someone in a passing car fired multiple shots at a car in the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant in downtown Carrboro. Three people were injured when a driver fleeing the gunfire flipped over in the restaurant’s driveway.

The gunman’s target also was injured and treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police charged four teenagers — one 17-year-old and three 16-year-olds — with that crime.

▪ Another 16-year-old and 18-year-old Tayquan Tylee Kenshon Pierre were arrested in connection with an Aug. 5 shooting at 605 Oak Ave.

The victim in that case, a resident of Oakwood Apartments, arrived home to find break-in suspects in his apartment. One of the suspects fired a single gunshot at the resident as the group fled through the complex.

The names of the other suspects have not been released because they are under the age of 18.

▪ Another man was shot and a teenager arrested following an argument Aug. 22 at Salon Monterrey, an event venue at the Carrboro Plaza shopping center.

▪ A fourth shooting before this weekend’s incidents was reported in October at the Berkshire 54 apartments at 112 N.C. 54. That shooting left one man dead and sent another to the hospital with serious injuries.

Carrboro police charged Brandon Lee Freeman, 27, of the Berkshire 54 apartments, with first-degree murder, attempted first- degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in that incident.